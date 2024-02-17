InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of INCR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 105,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. InterCure has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in InterCure by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 869,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 355,367 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InterCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterCure during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

