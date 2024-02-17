Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.63. 1,272,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.81 and its 200-day moving average is $315.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.