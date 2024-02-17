Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inventiva by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva Price Performance

IVA stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 84,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,061. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

