Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Acquired by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,163,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,014 shares during the period. Invesco Municipal Trust accounts for 2.1% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $18,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,140,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 257,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 40.4% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 790,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 227,460 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 374,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE VKQ traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.55. 84,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Invesco Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.