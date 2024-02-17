IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 354,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 391,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.82.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The company had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

