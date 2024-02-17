Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,460,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 16,080,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

IRWD traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $722,071.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,281,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,738 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,903,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,401 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.