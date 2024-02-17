Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Short Interest Update

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ispire Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ispire Technology stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 145,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. Ispire Technology has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology ( NASDAQ:ISPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

