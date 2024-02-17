Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Short Interest Update

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Ispire Technology stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 145,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. Ispire Technology has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $19.78.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
