Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ITRM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 179,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,157. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.61. Equities analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Dunne bought 25,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Dunne purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,870.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Dunne purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $91,500. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iterum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.