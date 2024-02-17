J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 557,300 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.91.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.85 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 316.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in J.Jill by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 142,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 162,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

