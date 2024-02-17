JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAKK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.34. 64,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,629. The firm has a market cap of $345.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.34. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 45.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.