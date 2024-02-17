John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Update

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
John Marshall Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %
JMSB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,923. The firm has a market cap of $263.59 million, a P/E ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16.
John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.
John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.
