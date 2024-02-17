Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.71

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and traded as low as $40.67. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $41.31, with a volume of 19,847 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JMPLY

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.5345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.