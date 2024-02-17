Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Up 8.0% in January

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Karooooo Stock Down 2.5 %
KARO traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Karooooo has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $29.99.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 430.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 108.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
