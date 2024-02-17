Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Up 5.0% in January

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,700 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 15th total of 463,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $114,263.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,627,484.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,183. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Stock Down 0.1 %

KELYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 214,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $811.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

