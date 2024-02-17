Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Update

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $312,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $178,215.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,305.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,569 in the last 90 days. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 366,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 219,302 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 57,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 203,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,653. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $20.94.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

