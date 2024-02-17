Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Short Interest Update

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIRK. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kirkland’s Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KIRK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.83. 164,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,501. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.28. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 400.00% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.