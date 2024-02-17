Konnect (KCT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.33 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect (KCT) is a UK-based blockchain platform that fuses a lifestyle membership model with its KCT token. It seeks to unite the digital and real worlds by incorporating cryptocurrency and NFTs into traditional business models, thereby forming a B2B2C ecosystem. The KCT token, adhering to the ERC20 utility token standard, unlocks exclusive benefits such as discounts on luxury items and services from its partner network. Distinguishing itself, Konnect integrates both online and offline services, encompassing e-commerce, NFT trading, and payment systems. It also authenticates transactions using an NFT certification system. Membership is accessible through staking KCT tokens, with various tiers offering diverse benefits. Overseen by a specialised team, Konnect utilises blockchain technology to offer enhanced solutions for both businesses and consumers.”

