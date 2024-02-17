L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Up 10.3% in January

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 61,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster Price Performance

L.B. Foster stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 57,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,530. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.