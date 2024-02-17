L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.75

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and traded as low as $36.23. L’Air Liquide shares last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 320,173 shares changing hands.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

