LINK Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One LINK coin can now be bought for about $31.33 or 0.00060945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LINK has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. LINK has a market cap of $238.13 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 7,601,660 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is finschia.medium.com. The official website for LINK is finschia.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

