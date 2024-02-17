Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $116.02 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0950 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $116.02 million and $11.73 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

