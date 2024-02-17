LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.610-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

LXP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.63. 2,895,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,694. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.29. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 107.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.81.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth $93,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

