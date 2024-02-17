M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Shares Down 1.4%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.20 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.46). 31,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 47,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.47).

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.00.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; indoor antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

