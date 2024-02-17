Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.90 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

MTW traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 870,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.11. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $110,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Manitowoc

About Manitowoc

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.