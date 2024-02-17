Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.90 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.
Manitowoc Stock Performance
MTW traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 870,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.11. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $110,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
