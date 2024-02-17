Maverick Protocol Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and $18.39 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 98.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.64998137 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $15,475,401.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

