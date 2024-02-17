MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
MediWound Stock Down 0.1 %
MediWound stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 6,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,654. MediWound has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.91.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. MediWound had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MediWound from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
