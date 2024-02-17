Metahero Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $28.89 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000661 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005205 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.