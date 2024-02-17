Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.06

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.06 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 9.06 ($0.11), with a volume of 2,460,222 shares.

Metal Tiger Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £15.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.79.

About Metal Tiger

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

