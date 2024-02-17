Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.42 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00005143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $59.42 million and approximately $610,348.37 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,042,303 coins and its circulating supply is 22,332,128 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

