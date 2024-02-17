Mina (MINA) Price Hits $1.36

Mina (MINA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Mina has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $52.30 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,126,944,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,890,534 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,126,664,092.8400393 with 1,053,469,171.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.37113382 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $76,487,576.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

