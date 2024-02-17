Monero (XMR) Market Cap Reaches $2.21 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.21 billion and approximately $46.49 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $120.03 or 0.00232709 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,580.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.92 or 0.00517477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00136487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00050268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00148269 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000453 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000511 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,399,204 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.