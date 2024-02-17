MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $887.84

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 887.84 ($11.21) and traded as low as GBX 860 ($10.86). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 860 ($10.86), with a volume of 11,953 shares traded.

MS INTERNATIONAL Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 887.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 777.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,059.52 and a beta of 0.03.

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

MS INTERNATIONAL Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,809.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About MS INTERNATIONAL

In related news, insider Michael J. Bell sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.11), for a total value of £34,927.20 ($44,111.14). Corporate insiders own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.