MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.97

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.97 and last traded at $88.97, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.26.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $622.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.27% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

