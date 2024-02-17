My DeFi Pet Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $191,938.43 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

