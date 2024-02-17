NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stake Lessened by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,621 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 16,215 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEP. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

