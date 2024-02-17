NFT (NFT) Market Cap Tops $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015509 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,403.25 or 1.00006212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009173 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00163484 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.