NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.61

Shares of NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.
NTT DATA Group Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21.
About NTT DATA Group
NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.
