Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

