Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Report on OCDGF
Ocado Group Stock Performance
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.