Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Update

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,770. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
