Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Update

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,770. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

