Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Short Interest Up 7.6% in January

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 976,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Orchestra BioMed
Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBIO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Orchestra BioMed
Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orchestra BioMed
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.