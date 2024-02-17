Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Short Interest Up 7.6% in January

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 976,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

OBIO stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $6.39. 28,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,219. Orchestra BioMed has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBIO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

