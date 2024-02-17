Orchid Market Capitalization Achieves $110.75 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $110.75 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015509 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,403.25 or 1.00006212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009173 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00163484 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11126489 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $12,466,492.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

