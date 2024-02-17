Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,720 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,352,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 210,209 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 59.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 144,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,064,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,755,000 after buying an additional 810,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.2 %

OR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 1.01. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

