Oxen Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,234.57 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and $6,234.57 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,492.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.90 or 0.00516388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00136585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00050165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.00233887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00148277 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00024380 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,756,536 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

