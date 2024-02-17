Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $215.28 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $215.28 million and $2.70 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 215,345,761 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.