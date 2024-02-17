PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

