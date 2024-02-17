Physiomics (LON:PYC) Trading Down 3.6%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 556,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 892,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.56.

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

