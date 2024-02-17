Plan Group Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 295,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 190,677 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 821.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 193,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 172,205 shares during the period. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KNDI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,067. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $234.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.54. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNDI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KNDI

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.