Plan Group Financial LLC Invests $254,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 45.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,246,000 after purchasing an additional 958,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $19,904,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average is $93.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.