Plan Group Financial LLC Invests $442,000 in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Plan Group Financial LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 259,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112,701 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 935.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

AOK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. 39,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $36.39.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

