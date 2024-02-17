Plan Group Financial LLC Sells 541 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Plan Group Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,323,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,556. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.